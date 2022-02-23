The Batman clip shows Batcave as Andy Serkis' Alfred clashes with Robert Pattinson on Wayne family legacy. Watch

A new clip from DC and Warner Bros' upcoming superhero flick The Batman dropped on Tuesday night and it gives a better look at Batman's alter ego Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) in conversation with his confidante and butler Alfred Pennyworth (played by Andy Serkis).

It also gives the viewers a slightly more detailed look at the new Batcave, Batman's secret lair. The 23-second clip shows Alfred and Bruce in conversation in the Batcave. In it, Alfred is seen warning Bruce that the path he is going down on could end up destroying his family legacy. Bruce is without his cowl but in costume, with dark eyeliner around his eyes. He retorts that the work is doing (as Batman) is his family's legacy.

The clip was broadcast on talk show Good Morning America after Andy was interviewed there for the film. Fans noted that the short clip does show some of the equipment inside the Batcave, but without revealing much. Monitors behind Bruce and Alfred are out of focus in the short scene.

The Batman marks Robert's debut as the iconic superhero, and also stars Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, and Jeffrey Wright in important roles. The Matt Reeves film takes a look at a young Bruce in the first few years of him taking up the Batman mantle, going toe-to-toe against a serial killer- the Riddler.

In previous interviews, the director has said that he conceptualised this film as a thriller bringing out the detective side of Batman, something which hasn't been explored as much in films. In the comics, Batman is often pegged as the 'world's greatest detective'.

Recently, a TV spot for the film was released during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday which had fans comparing the film's aesthetic to the iconic Batman: The Animated series from the early 90s. The Batman releases in theatres on March 4.

