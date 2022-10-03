Tripling 3 teaser: Chandal, Chanchal, and Chitvan are back with more drama as they head for a family trek. Watch

The teaser for the third season of Tripling was finally released on Monday after a long wait of three years. The chaotic trio of Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan featured dealing with a tonne of additional drama in this teaser, as they were joined by their parents Chinmay and Charu on a family trek. Also Read| Tripling season 3 announced; Sumeet, Maanvi, Amol share first look poster

The teaser started with Chandan (Summet Vyas) telling his siblings on a video call that he is heading home, and Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo) and Chitvan (Amol Parashar) replying that they are also going to join him. Chitvan suggests a road trip, but staying true to his style, decides to take a scooter instead of a car for them to drive through the cold.

This time, the siblings decide to do a family trek with their parents Chinmay and Charu (Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel) and respective partners including Pranav (Kunaal Roy Kapur). The group spends some quality time together before it ultimately goes down the hills like always. In an emotional scene, the siblings hug each other and cry while getting drenched in the rain.

Director Neeraj Udhwani had said that this season of Tripling will focus more on the trio's parents. He said, "The uniqueness of season 3 lies in its focus on the family. We all have known and loved Chandan, Chitvan, and Chanchal but where do their quirks and eccentricities come from? Their parents obviously, who are as crazy as them and make their own unusual choices which the three siblings have to deal with. The fans are in for a treat as this season has got a bit of everything- the usual humour and lots of drama”.

Sumeet Vyas has written the screenplay and dialogues for the upcoming season of Tripling, just like the previous seasons. While this season is directed by Neeraj, the last two were directed by Sameer Saxena. The first season released simultaneously on TVF's streaming platform and YouTube in 2016, while the second came out on SonyLIV in 2019. The third season will premiere on ZEE5 but the release date has not been announced yet.

