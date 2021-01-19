IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Yash flies to Maldives with family, see pics
Yash with family in Maldives.
Yash with family in Maldives.
entertainment

Yash flies to Maldives with family, see pics

Yash has flown to Maldives for an exotic holiday with wife Radhika Pandit and their two kids.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:57 PM IST

Actor Yash, who recently completed shooting for KGF: Chapter 2, has jetted off to Maldives on a holiday with his family. He shared pictures from his holiday on his instagram account and they’ve already gone viral on social media.

After working non-stop for KGF: Chapter 2 over the last few months, Yash has taken a much deserved break to spend quality time with his wife and children.

"If there was a tropical paradise, then this would be it!! Maldives. here we come!! @iamradhikapandit #stayinspired #themuraka #youarespecial (sic),” read his instagram post.


The teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 was released recently and it was extremely well received with over 50 million views and counting. The film is gearing up for release this summer.

Going by the teaser, it is very evident that the makers have pushed the scale to make the project look grander. If the last shot of the teaser is anything to go by, the film won’t disappoint on the action front. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

The team recently wrapped up the climax shoot with which the project has completed its shooting. The next few months will be spent on the post-production as the film will be heavy on VFX.

The project marks the southern debut of actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the lead antagonist, Adheera. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. It is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash had told Hindustan Times: “When we made “KGF: Chapter 1”, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maldives

Related Stories

Arjun Rampal in his first look from Dhaakad.
Arjun Rampal in his first look from Dhaakad.
bollywood

Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal is Kangana Ranaut’s nemesis, see first look

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Arjun Rampal’s first look as the inked and evil villain in Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad is out. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Deepika Padukone said that she is very hands-on with her home.
Deepika Padukone said that she is very hands-on with her home.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone says she manages her home herself, Ranveer keeps asking why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone said that because of the upbringing she got, she believes in taking care of her home herself, instead of outsourcing duties to her staff.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently welcomed a baby daughter.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently welcomed a baby daughter.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma celebrates India's 'inspirational victory' against Australia

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma has congratulated Team India on their historic victory against Australia on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by his co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda.
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by his co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda.
tv

Tiff between Krushna-Kiku on sets of comedy show? All is well, they say

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Both Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda have assured that there is no fight between them and what they perform on The Kapil Sharma Show is part of the script.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zeeshan Khan plays Aryan on Kumkum Bhagya.
Zeeshan Khan plays Aryan on Kumkum Bhagya.
tv

Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan recalls casting couch incident

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • Actor Zeeshan Khan, who appears in Kumkum Bhagya, has recalled a casting couch incident that he experienced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ctor Angira Dhar’s next Bollywood project is Ajay Devgn’s Mayday. She plays a lawyer in the film.
ctor Angira Dhar’s next Bollywood project is Ajay Devgn’s Mayday. She plays a lawyer in the film.
web series

Angira Dhar on being choosy: For me work isn’t necessarily equated to money

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Actor Angira Dhar talks about how easily on gets stereotyped in showbiz and that she too faced a similar situation after her debut romcom Love Per Square Foot was received well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Madhavan’s latest release was Maara on OTT.
R Madhavan’s latest release was Maara on OTT.
bollywood

R Madhavan: Not the guy known for fashion sense

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:49 PM IST
After 2020, 2021 again seems to be a busy year for R Madhavan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Multiple women have accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct.
Multiple women have accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct.
bollywood

Sherlyn accuses Sajid of exposing himself to her days after her dad's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Sherlyn Chopra has accused disgraced director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct, adding that he's protected by the Bollywood 'mafia'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
bollywood

'Heard Varun Dhawan's getting married this weekend': Pahlaj spills the beans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Pahlaj Nihalani has said that although he hasn't received an invitation, he's heard that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are tying the knot this weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s upcoming Bollywood projects are a Vasan Bala directorial, Bindra biopic and an untitled romantic film. He is presently shooting for a thriller for an OTT platform.
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s upcoming Bollywood projects are a Vasan Bala directorial, Bindra biopic and an untitled romantic film. He is presently shooting for a thriller for an OTT platform.
bollywood

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Box office has zero relevance in deciding film's quality

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor talks about his journey so far, upcoming films and why he finds the entire expectation around him carrying the legacy of his father Anil Kapoor forward a bit limiting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shivin Narang wants to explore OTT space.
Shivin Narang wants to explore OTT space.
tv

Shivin Narang: No hang ups in doing intimate scenes on OTT if story demands

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Actor Shivin Narang says why he did not take up much work on TV last year. He also talks about his 2020 plans and adds that he is keen on exploring OTT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta starred in web series, Masaba Masaba.
Masaba Gupta starred in web series, Masaba Masaba.
web series

Masab Gupta: I thought you have to be a certain height, skin colour to be a star

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:23 PM IST
A known and established name in the fashion world, Masaba Gupta tried her hands with acting last year with great results
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suniel Shetty felt it was sweet of Akshay Kumar to call and reach out, “perhaps because we share a close relation”. (Yogen Shah)
Suniel Shetty felt it was sweet of Akshay Kumar to call and reach out, “perhaps because we share a close relation”. (Yogen Shah)
bollywood

Akshay Kumar connects the real Bhairon Singh with the reel one, Suniel Shetty!

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Akshay Kumar met a veteran Army officer, Bhairon Singh, who played an important role in the historic war at Longewala in 1971 to Suniel Shetty, who played him in the movie Border (1997), as he was alive and not dead as shown in the film!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Aakanksha Singh, who will be seen in Ajay Devgn’s May Day, says that being healthy is all about being mentally as well as physically fit.
Actor Aakanksha Singh, who will be seen in Ajay Devgn’s May Day, says that being healthy is all about being mentally as well as physically fit.
bollywood

Aakanksha Singh: People think celebs fake mental health issues for publicity

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:18 PM IST
The actor shares it is not always the case and earlier, people were conscious but now it is getting easier to talk about difficulties, depression and anxiety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Geetanjali Kulkarni recently appeared in Gullak.
Geetanjali Kulkarni recently appeared in Gullak.
web series

Geetanjali Kulkarni: People identify more with slice-of-life shows

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Actor Geetanjali Kulkarni, best known for Lucknow-based show ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ and slice-of-life comedy ‘Gullak’, said this is a great phase for actors of all age groups. She has multiple projects lined up ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding preparations are already on.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding preparations are already on.
tv

Disha shares fan-made wedding card with Rahul, says 'this just stole my heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Disha Parmar, who will soon marry Rahul Vaidya, shared a fan-made wedding card on Instagram stories and showered praise on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt hospitalised, co-star Seema Pahwa says Bhansali runs smooth set

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • After Alia Bhatt's reported hospitalisation for exertion, her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star, Seema Pahwa, said that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali doesn't rush actors with work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP