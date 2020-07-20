Yash completes 12 years in industry, new still from KGF: Chapter 2 released

regional-movies

Actor Yash, who was last seen on screen in KGF: Chapter 1, took to social media to remember the 12th anniversary of his maiden Kannada film Moggina Manasu.

Sharing a picture from the film, Yash tweeted: “Just realised it’s been 12yrs since Moggina Manasu released. A film which introduced Radhika and me together, had no idea that it was the beginning of not just our film career. Thanks to E Krishnappa sir and Gangadhar our film producer for such a special film. Thank you Chandru sir our DOP also a special thanks to Shashank sir our director for believing in me (sic).”

On this occasion, a new still from KGF: Chapter 2 has surfaced online. The actor’s fans lapped up the picture and trended it in no time. Yash, who gained nationwide recognition for the first part of KGF, currently awaits the release of KGF: Chapter 2.

Yash made his debut with Kannada film Moggina Manasu.

The second chapter is gearing up for release on October 23. Directed by Prashant Neel, the film stars Yash in the lead role. The second chapter also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Rao Ramesh in crucial roles.

In KGF 2, which will simultaneously release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a goldmine.

Sanjay Dutt plays a character called Adheera. In KGF chapter 1, director Prashant Neel kept the identity of Adheera under wraps. However, we get to learn it’s a character hungry for power and wants to become the ruler of Kolar gold mines. Loyal to his brother, Suryavardhan, he gives up his dream of ruling the gold mine and allows the reign of his nephew Garuda, in honour of his brother’s dying wish.

