Anushka Sharma had told designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee these two things about her wedding wear

Anushka Sharma had told designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee these two things about her wedding wear

Anushka Sharma revealed some specific details about her wedding wear and her conversation with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, in a recent interview with a fashion magazine.

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Anushka Sharma had told designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee these two things about her wedding wear.
Anushka Sharma had told designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee these two things about her wedding wear. (Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
         

Actor Anushka Sharma who is practising social distancing during lockdown with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli has been sharing images on social media with her followers on how she is staying at home and urging fans to do the same. The Zero actor is not only known for her acting calibre but she is also popular among the millennials for her understated sense of style. Simplistic and chic, the Ae DIil Hai Mushkil actor always looks elegant and refreshing in whatever she wears be it denim wear, separates or oversized patterns. She doesn’t compromise on sticking to her sense of personal style. Be it a traditional silhouette or a dramatic gown, formal wear or interesting textures, she keeps it to the point and appears up in a comfortable, classic and elegant fashion.

 

 

The Pari actor had a beautiful fairytale wedding in Tuscany with cricketer Virat Kohli back in 2017 followed by grand wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Sharma chose a pastel palette for her wedding look and the pale pink lehenga created by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee made her look absolutely breathtakingly beautiful complementing Sharma’s elegance and poise. She wore a traditional red and gold Benarasi saree again created by Sabyasachi for her Delhi reception and it worked wonderfully for Sharma as a sharp contrast to her pastel and floral wedding look. In an interview with Vogue India last year, Sharma revealed some specific details about her wedding wear. “When I met Sabyasachi [Mukherjee] I told him very clearly that for my wedding look I wanted to go with pale pink. I didn’t want to do a traditional red because it was a day wedding. I envisioned pastel colours, flowers. The vibe was such—not too much”, the actor shared.

 

For one of her reception looks, Sharma said, “I told Sabya I wanted to do a traditional red Benarasi sari and I wanted to do it with the sindoor, the heavy traditional jewellery, all of that... And I think he was also very excited by the Benarasi red. I remember having a conversation with him where he said, ‘You know, nowadays a lot of girls wear gowns at their reception and I thought you’d ask me for something like that’ and I said, ‘No, I want to wear an Indian sari at my reception”, the Zero actor added further.

 

We have seen Anushka Sharma in many creations designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and we would love to see her more in his upcoming creations.

