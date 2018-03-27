Are pimples the next big thing in fashion? Yes, says Justin Bieber

Gone are the days when people used to go all out to hide their pimples or zits. Thanks to Justin Bieber, acnes are in trend now! The 24-year-old music sensation recently shared a story on his Instagram account, showing off his pimples. “Pimples are in,” he declared.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justin_samy_biebs) on Mar 22, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT

Reportedly, it was to support the growing #acnepositivity movement on social media that encourages people to be proud of your skin as is - zits and all. Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner faced trolls after she walked the Golden Globes red carpet with visible acne. However, she responded to it saying, “never let that sh** stop you.”

On a related note, Malaysian designer Moto Guo used models with acne on the ramp to show off his collection in the past.

