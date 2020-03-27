e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Armani’s Italian factories to make medical overalls to help healthworkers; Louis Vuitton is making hand sanitizers

Armani’s Italian factories to make medical overalls to help healthworkers; Louis Vuitton is making hand sanitizers

The fashion house, run by designer Giorgio Armani, added it had increased to 2 million euros ($2.20 million), from an initial 1.25 million euros, the funds it donated to Italian hospitals to help them face the virus emergency.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Armani’s Italian factories to make medical overalls to help healthworkers; Louis Vuitton is making hand sanitizers. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) 
Armani’s Italian factories to make medical overalls to help healthworkers; Louis Vuitton is making hand sanitizers. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) (Unsplash)
         

Fashion brand Armani has said that it would start making single use medical overalls for hospital workers at all its Italian factories in an effort to support healthcare workers amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The shortage of protective equipment and other medical devices has been one of the biggest problems dogging the Italian health system since the contagion surfaced in the wealthy northern region of Lombardy in February-end.

The fashion house, run by designer Giorgio Armani, added it had increased to 2 million euros ($2.20 million), from an initial 1.25 million euros, the funds it donated to Italian hospitals to help them face the virus emergency.

A consortium of Italian textile and fashion companies, coordinated by business association Confindustria Moda, is soon expected to start producing million of protective face masks, with the aim of making Italy self-sufficient in manufacturing the masks.

The group - whose brands include Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani - said they would be used for “the individual protection of healthcare workers engaged in the fight against the Coronavirus disease.”

Fashion powerhouses including Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Michael Costello and Prada are also getting hands-on to provide medical staff with face masks and gowns during the coronavirus outbreak.

LVMH, Louis Vuitton’s parent company will use its perfume production lines to start making hand sanitiser to protect people against the coronavirus outbreak.

Fanatics, the company that manufactures uniforms for Major League Baseball, has suspended production on jerseys and is instead using the polyester mesh fabric to make masks and gowns for hospitals in Pennsylvania and nearby states. Michael Rubin, the founder and executive chairman of Fanatics, was watching TV last week when he was struck by the idea to turn the 360,000-square foot facility in Easton, Pennsylvania, into a factory for the COVID-19 virus fight.

While Rubin considered how he could make it happen, St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem reached out to Fanatics about the possibility of the company manufacturing masks.

-- Inputs from AFP, AP, Reuters

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
RBI’s Covid-19 relief: Repo rate cut, focus on reviving growth
RBI’s Covid-19 relief: Repo rate cut, focus on reviving growth
Covid-19 updates: Moody’s slashes India GDP growth in 2020 to 2.5 per cent
Covid-19 updates: Moody’s slashes India GDP growth in 2020 to 2.5 per cent
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Ministers to submit daily report on COVID-19 control to PM Modi
Ministers to submit daily report on COVID-19 control to PM Modi
‘Read articles not headlines’: Stokes hits back at fan after IPL comment
‘Read articles not headlines’: Stokes hits back at fan after IPL comment
PM Modi tweets inspiring video of young ‘corona warrior’
PM Modi tweets inspiring video of young ‘corona warrior’
No car EMI for 6 months if you lose job: A carmaker’s olive branch amid Covid-19
No car EMI for 6 months if you lose job: A carmaker’s olive branch amid Covid-19
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

fashion and trends