e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Blazer and pajamas? Priyanka Chopra’s Zoom meeting look takes ‘business casual’ literally

Blazer and pajamas? Priyanka Chopra’s Zoom meeting look takes ‘business casual’ literally

Priyanka personified ‘Work From Home’ to perfection as she paired loose pajamas and slides with her smart and stylish off-white blazer and pale pink top, letting her inner lazy girl shine.

fashion-and-trends Updated: May 27, 2020 07:35 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Priyanka personified ‘Work From Home’ to perfection as she paired loose pajamas and slides with her smart and stylish off-white blazer and pale pink top, letting her inner lazy girl shine.
Priyanka personified ‘Work From Home’ to perfection as she paired loose pajamas and slides with her smart and stylish off-white blazer and pale pink top, letting her inner lazy girl shine.(Instagram)
         

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ style evolution is what dreams are made of, and the actor’s enviable wardrobe has given more than a handful of us lust-filled dreams. Showcasing her incredible sense of fashion as well as humour, the Baywatch actor took to her Instagram account to share her what she wears during a virtual meeting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a photograph of herself wearing a very smart off white blazer and pale pink top inside, Priyanka channelled all our work from home vibes as she completed the look with loose pajamas and comfortable slides. The Sky Is Pink actor captioned the post, “Zoom meeting lewk!”

Priyanka’s friend, producer and comedian Mindy Kaling wrote, “I’m dead, Pri.”

While Allure Editor-in-Chief Michelle Lee wrote, “Business casual.”

 

Priyanka also marked the second first date anniversary with husband and musician Nick Jonas with a cute post on Instagram on Monday, she captioned it, “I love you Nick Jonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”

 

Nick also shared a post marking the occasion, and wrote, “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years.”

Priyanka has been spending quarantine with husband Nick Jonas in their plush Los Angeles home. Priyanka often posts about how she is spending her lockdown, takes her fans on trips down memory lane with her posts, raises awareness related to the coronavirus pandemic, shares feel-good posts, birthday wishes and more. While her present posts are hilarious, back in March, just a week into the isolation, Priyanka had shared her state of mind in a live video, “This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practising social distancing.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India matches up to China’s military in standoff near Karakoram Pass
India matches up to China’s military in standoff near Karakoram Pass
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Political tussle intensifies in worst-affected Maharashtra
Political tussle intensifies in worst-affected Maharashtra
Sharp drop in vegetable prices as buyers stay in
Sharp drop in vegetable prices as buyers stay in
Migrant, family survive only on water for 3 days
Migrant, family survive only on water for 3 days
In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
President Kovind yet to approve labour law changes
President Kovind yet to approve labour law changes
‘145 trains for Maharashtra…’: Piyush Goyal slams Uddhav govt over Shramik trains
‘145 trains for Maharashtra…’: Piyush Goyal slams Uddhav govt over Shramik trains
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In