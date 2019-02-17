Brides-to-be, check it out: Hina Khan rocks the best of couture

It’s a cold wintry morning and as we enter actor Hina Khan’s room in The Roseate, she is sitting cross-legged on a chair, snuggled under a blanket all set to start her makeup. With straight, silky hair, she turns to greet us with a wide smile. The versatile actor is a household name with women of all age groups thanks to her soap operas. Famous earlier as Akshara and now Komolika, Hina has touched hearts of many. Khan peps up everyone in the room by singing beautiful songs in-between shots. A fan of all things fancy, she enjoys twirling and tattering in royal ensembles. Here are style cues that a bride can take from her.

Classy coral

Hina Khan in Rahul Mishra’s design. (Raajessh Kashyap/HT Photo)

The hand-embroidered Mehrab lehenga by Rahul Mishra is another pick. Made with silk organza and raw silk, aari and zardosi techniques are used in the intricate embroidery on the lehenga that makes it lightweight and exquisite. Sporting the Pantone colour of the year, coral, the lehenga is the perfect pick for a day wedding or mehendi function. Teamed with a kundan layered necklace made of 99.3 gold and silver with polki diamonds is encrusted with blue sapphire and rich blue enamel work.

Embellished enigma

Hina Khan in a creation by Rimple and Harpreet Narula. (Raajessh Kashyap/HT Photo)

Khan wears a pale beige tulle lehenga by designer Rimple and Harpreet Narula. The skirt features hand-crafted English roses, derived from an archival cross-stitch textile and rendered using resham (silk) threads; interspersed on a ground of hand-sewn sequins and crystals on tulle base. It is paired with an illusion panel off-shoulder embroidered choli and a sheer tulle dupatta making it an ideal choice for the reception. She wears a crystal necklace with a headband, the jewellery breaks the monotony.

Banarasi bride

Hina Khan in an Asha Gautam design. (Raajessh Kashyap/HT Photo)

The red embellished blouse teamed with olive green double flared banarasi georgette lehenga by designer Gautam Gupta was Khan’s next pick. A tissue dupatta embellished with resham, pearls and dori along with kundan borla maatha-patti adds to the traditional look. Soft curls pulled back from the side, smeared kohl on the lids and nude lip colour completed the look.

A dreamy doll

Hina Khan in a Reynu Taandon creation. (Raajessh Kashyap/HT Photo)

The gotta border and shaded thread work brightens up this peach embellished lehenga by designer Reynu Taandon. For a bridal look, add on a maatha-patti along with a kundan choker in 99.3kt of gold and silver. The necklace is engraved and enamelled with emeralds and beautiful pearls. Make sure to keep your eyes bold and go for metallic ombre lips like Hina does.

Styling: Prerna Gauba

Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT

Makeup: House of Beauty by Sahil Malhotra

Location: The Roseate, New Delhi

Garments: Asha Gautam, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon and Rimple and Harpreet Narula.

Jewellery: St. Erasmus, 925 Silver Jaipur and RK Jewellers South Ex.

Footwear: Rosso Brunello

Styling Assistant: Sagarika Kapoor

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 12:35 IST