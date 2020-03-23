Coronavirus lockdown: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra show how to rock pyjamas all day, everyday

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 13:32 IST

Coronavirus has forced many of us to be homebound, and Bollywood celebrities who are usually hopping from one commitment to another are also in the same boat. And while everything seems super bleak right now, it doesn’t hurt to take a little effort amidst all the cooking and cleaning, to make sure you look cute. It helps keep your spirits up in these trying times. Celebrities from Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone are constantly posting on their social media on how to indulge in some self-care and stay safe. And their no make-up looks in their super cute pyjamas are a pleasant change from the usual severely photoshopped photoshoots they usually keep posting otherwise. So sleepwear as a trend is here to stay.

Deepika stuck to a more minimalistic style of pyjamas as she posted pictures of her indulging in some self-care as she tried to be productive in COVID times. She sported a blue and white striped pyjama set and another black one.

Alia’s cute Panda pyjamas were nice sea green and had prints of tiny pandas all over. The pyjamas are from Dandelion Dreams.

Pyjamas came into the spotlight in a big way in the past few years with brands like Samyukta Nair’s Dandelion Dreams making personalised sleepwear and sending them across to celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty among others. The trend then hit the runways with international designers and celebrities bringing the humble pyjamas out from the dark and onto the red carpet. In fact, pop icon and Fenty creator, Rihanna was so big on the trend that she was spotted only in Pyjama Couture for the longest time. Other celebrities who have been spotted following the trend are Deepika Padukone, Anna Kendrick, Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, to name a few.

We don’t know when the lockdown will end but in the meantime, wear comfortable clothes, indulge in self-care and have a smooth work day from home.

Whose pyjama look do you like best?

