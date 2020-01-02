e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Dinner dates, clubbing and more: Party fashion hacks for men

These upbeat style hacks will help you be on point as you don your best look for any party.

Outfit selection for clubbing can be tricky.
Heading out for a winter rendezvous with friends, or a more formal soiree? These upbeat style hacks will help you be on point as you don your best look for any party.

Inputs from Tabby Bhatia, Founder and Director of Voganow.com and Ishaan Sachdeva, Director, Alberto Torresi.

1. Club Carouse

Outfit selection for clubbing can be tricky. Pair your white fit shirt and denim jeans with a black woollen overcoat and a muffler to withstand the cold weather. Perfect blend of form and functionality, boots for the club will make you look uber-cool and at the same time, keep your feet warm.

2. House Arrest

Food, drinks, music, dance, fun activities, binge watch and whatnot, house party offers the feeling of celebrating moment as per your individual will. Place a spot-on ramp for your style with solid colour high neck full sleeves t-shirt, regular jeans and high-top sneakers.

3. Dinner Date

For a romantic, nine o’clock fancy dinner, men can opt for light colour shirt along with a dark formal jacket. Pair the look with matching formal pants and double monk strap shoes.

4. Theme Party

90’s Drama, Bollywood Masala, Rockin’ Rollick - theme parties are a popular way to celebrate. Pair your checkered shirt with solid color sweater and corduroy pants. Put on your enthusiastic tasseled loafers to look your best version among pals.

5. Frolic Formal

If you are planning to go all-in for a classy ballroom party, black tuxedo teamed up with elegant cufflinks is a must-have option to get synchronized with the theme. Choice of picking chic patent formal shoes for the footwear will catch all the eyeballs with its luxe appeal.

