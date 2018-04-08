Embrace your curves. Here are 8 tips for women to style plus-size clothing

If you are struggling to get your plus-size clothing right and be fashionable, then you need to learn some basic style tricks. Ritika Taneja, senior director-categories, ShopClues, Natascha Tate, in-house stylist at LimeRoad, and Tanvi Malik, co-founder, FabAlley, list some tips to style plus-size clothing:

* Wear statement jewellery: Highlight your strengths and hide your flaws, by taking the attention away from your weight. Wear statement jewellery like a choker neckpiece with your outfits. It will make you look effortlessly stylish.

* Make black your best friend: Fall in love with darker shades and ditch the pastel shades, as best is the black shade. Black-hued clothes will add glamour style and, of course, make you slimmer.

* Wear shapewear: Invest in a good quality tummy tucker. It will flatten your body and elegantly accentuate the curves.

Invest in a good quality tummy tucker. (Shutterstock)

* Empire line dresses will look flattering: Be it western or ethnic wear, choose tops and kurtas designed in an empire line way. It will look flattering and complement your body type.

* Sheer and summery bodysuits: Pick plunging neck numbers to make sure you give your figure the accentuation it deserves. Pair them up with a rugged blue denim and classic white sneakers.

* Look out for metallic shift dresses: They’re high on shine and high on style, plus, the shift silhouette falls perfectly along the waistline. Make sure you have a stock of good ol’ party pumps to go with them.

* Asymmetrical stripes: Stripes got a bad name in the past, but these days, brands and designers have figured out how to use the optical illusion for good. Asymmetrical stripes make curvy women look svelte and taller. Just look for stripes that angle inward towards your waistline, for a flattering silhouette.

* Monochrome dressing: A monochromatic outfit can do wonders with a linear, long, continued line which is universally flattering. Just ensure that you pick a colour that complements your skin tone and add a colourful accessory to your outfit to keep the look from getting boring.

