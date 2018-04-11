Fashion lovers, take note. Blue eyeshadow is the boldest beauty trend of the season

While the colour blue has been there in the world of make-up for ages, it has now emerged as the boldest trend of 2018 Spring Summer season. Despite being present in 2017 as well, it looks like the trend is here to stay, according to The Independent. And here is the key to wear it with sass - forget blending, wear your shade in bold shapes for a graphic look.

The inspiration came from Spring/Summer shows, where veteran makeup artist Pat McGrath used graphic shapes of blue, Tom Pecheux added a flair of metallic blue on models’ lids for Chanel, House of Holland used cobalt shade of liquid eyeliner.

The best part of the trend is that it requires little to no skills. You can simply smear the colour on your lids. You can even experiment with blue mascara to have that perfect tint in your look.

