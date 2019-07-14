India Couture Week 2019 gets bigger, better and boisterous

From redefining how runway style is perceived to relentlessly innovating Indian couture techniques, India Couture Week organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in partnership with Hindustan Times is all set to turn a new leaf this year. The 12th edition of this mega event is scheduled to take place from July 22 to 28 at Taj Palace hotel in the Capital. What makes this edition special is an exciting panoply of sought-after designers. The high-glam extravaganza will open with beautifully curated off-site shows by couturiers Amit Aggarwal and Suneet Varma. Sunil Sethi, president of the FDCI, says, “The couture week, this year, commences with designers Amit Aggarwal and Suneet Varma opening the week-long fashion spectacle. The two designers have diverse repertoire in fashion that resonates with new-age ideology, adding a silver edge to couture.”

What will follow the opening rendezvous is runway spectacles by an array of designers such as Falguni Shane Peacock, Pankaj & Nidhi, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Shyamal & Bhumika, Sulakshana Monga, Gaurav Gupta and Tarun Tahiliani, who will showcase their works through the week. Designer Amit Aggarwal believes that commencing the week will trigger a wave of fashion that reflects what the year has in store for the modern brides. “An opening show comes with its own set of challenges and heightened expectations, but as a brand we have continuously enjoyed that. We have taken risks and that is what the world has come to; everybody is taking a chance to create something new and contemporary. That is exactly what we propose to do with our collection... it’s a great feeling to be given the opportunity to do so,” says Aggarwal. Designer Suneet Varma seconds the thought, and adds that an opening show sets the mood of the fashion week. Varma says, “It’s an honour to open the couture week as it sets a tone. My showcase will set a sensual and dreamy tone. We’re showcasing 55 garments, which have been styled with a lyrical sensuality that leaves nothing to chance.”

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 14:43 IST