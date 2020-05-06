From dapper suits to lungis, Irrfan Khan remains one of the most well-dressed men Bollywood ever had

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:21 IST

One of the iconic names in Hindi cinema, actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year leaving a big void behind and it will never be the same without him be it the silver screen, the experience watching such an inspired artist who lived each and every character he played on screen, who so beautifully raised the bar for perfection and what success truly means by the end of the day. The unmatchable enigma, that rustic charm and the larger-than-life presence can never be recreated. In the times of social media when there is an overdose of similar looks at film screenings, events, awards and public appearances when it comes to menswear, the Angrezi Medium actor stood out with his personal sense of style. Many might feel that style was something the Life of Pi actor wasn’t much interested in but he truly was and we loved the patterns, textures and accessories on him.

His stylist Isha Bhansali shared an emotional note on her Instagram handle that said, “No artist can sink in the loss of her muse. It’s a void of expression.

Irrfan Sir, the unmatched legendary actor we always knew, was quite passionate about fashion. Lover of all things art.

I did a couple of looks for Piku promotions with him. But it was during the promotions of Hindi Medium when I discovered how much fashion holds dear to him. He knew his fabrics. He knew his fits (I barely remember doing fittings with him). Black won’t be as bold without him now.

His personality was a magnet. At his age, he had elegance and swag in equal measure. Not many have them both.

And even today I daresay no one can carry off a lungi the way he does. He spelt it with charm, suave and made it look absolutely royal. Cinema aside, Indian fashion has lost a dear muse.

I’m forever grateful to his former manager Manpreet @mann012 for having introduced him to me. It’s been an honour. My love goes out to her and Sir’s family.

I remember that one time I dressed him up in a suit. He asked me if he looked fine. I said “Sir, tennu suit suit karda.” He blushed and it was confirmed, you cannot escape that smile.

Sir, there won’t be another like you. I’m pretty sure you’re in your fashionable best right now. And being the cinematic legend you are. #RIPIrrfanKhan.”

The Lunchbox actor never hesitated in experimenting with his style; from simple lungis to printed jackets, dapper suits to bowler hats, scarves to waistcoats, Nehru jackets to asymmetrical kurtas, his style was experimental, distinctive and personal.

The Piku actor loved his accessories like printed scarves and hats and even though the colour black seems to be the go-to for many actors to project themselves as style icons but no one does black better than Irrfan. He left us too soon but he continues to inspire many on how to look at art and live it in all possible ways.

