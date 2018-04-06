Have you seen Sushmita Sen’s new work-out selfie? It’s time you too hit the gym

Instagram is such a huge source of fitness inspiration; we scroll through motivating before-and-afters, get workout ideas, and even find motivation from our favourite celebrities. Whether you’re into fitness or not, there’s so much to be learned from actor Sushmita Sen’s latest Instagram post and her dedication to being her happiest and healthiest self.

On Thursday, the former Miss Universe uploaded a photo of herself “feeling good” about her rock-hard abs and it is the weekend workout motivation we needed. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Body shy? #NAH #bodyproud... tracking #workinprogress... Looking good is one thing... Feeling good is EVERYTHING!!!... #feelgood & yes take a #selfie when you do!!?? I love you guys!”

Now, see the picture below and prepare to be inspired to hit the gym ASAP (as soon as possible).

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Apr 4, 2018 at 7:30am PDT

Now we can’t compare our bodies to Sushmita’s or the ones we see on Instagram. But we sure can strive to be the best, strongest version of ourselves. So, if you’re in need of a little reminder as to why you’re dedicating time to being your best in and out of the gym, read on for motivating pieces of advice from none other than Sushmita Sen, who is working out to lose weight, get strong, feel good and have a healthy life.

The mother-of-two keeps giving us a glimpse into what she does to maintain her sculpted, beach-ready abs. And it actually looks pretty fun and doable! If these photos and videos of Sushmita working out don’t inspire you to get out of bed and into a workout or healthy meal, we don’t know what will:

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Apr 3, 2018 at 8:00pm PDT

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Mar 28, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Mar 22, 2018 at 4:12pm PDT

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Mar 13, 2018 at 8:01pm PDT

