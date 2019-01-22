HT City Club Fashion Nights 2019: When simplicity meets elegance

Ensembles that speak of effortlessness and design aesthetic that spells sophistication — that’s what designer Abhi Singh’s Spring Summer 2019 collection titled, Contrast, is all about. The collection was showcased at the HT City Club Fashion Nights 2019.

Rich draping and inventive craftsmanship of ensembles completed with flawless fits makes this Delhi-based designer a one-of a kind. At the do, Singh presented anti-fit silhouettes that take inspiration from prints like geometric, a touch of floral and shapes that exist in the art world.

Talking about the collection, he said, “The outfits are easy-breezy in toned down shades which are very skin-friendly and easy to wear.” The label stands for its uniqueness and mesmerising style that blends with rich, lush colours, has a variety of options to pick from that includes skirts, pants, long and high-low dresses to help you make an effortless sartorial statement.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 10:39 IST