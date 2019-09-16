Iconic Doordarshan news anchor, Salma Sultan, walks the ramp at 72

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:14 IST

Salma Sultan, best known as the famous yesteryear journalist and news anchor, who captivated Indian viewers across the country on Government of India’s public service broadcaster Doordarshan with her news-reading and her signature style - a beautiful rose neatly tucked below her ear, walked down the ramp on Sunday, endorsing the traditional values that a saree holds.

“It is a very happy occasion. Many people have come together to make this a successful event. I do not believe millennials have any problem wearing the saree, it is all about ensuring that they have confidence. When confidence is there you can pull off any attire,” Sultan said at the event.

The journalist, famous for her sartorial style, helms Saree Sanskriti - a clothing brand promoting the traditional Indian dress.

The fashion show was staged in three sequences. The models walked in a different class of sarees designed by Saree Sanskriti.

In the fourth event, celebrities including Padma Shree Shovana Narayan, graced the event that was organised by Sultan’s venture along with Fashion Lifestyle Magazine.

The elegant lady mesmerised those present with her dance moves on Bollywood numbers including, ‘Saree kay fall sa.’

Sultan became a household name in the late 60s while working with Doordarshan, where she went on to work for three decades. The famous Doordarshan newsreader stopped reading TV news back in 1997.

She inspired a trend as she presented the news with a rose tucked under in hair under her left ear; she also draped her saree around her neck and shoulders in a modern manner, while also managing to make it look traditional. She was one of the first news anchors to display her personal style, especially in an era when stylists didn’t exist.

The style was picked up by various news anchors over the years.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 17:07 IST