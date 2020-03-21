e-paper
Indian fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani put work on hold due to coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus has compelled Indian fashion designers Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani to halt their services temporarily until further notice.

Coronavirus compelled Indian fashion designers Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani to halt their services temporarily until further notice.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Friday issued a statement that read, “At Manish Malhotra, we are doing everything we can, to restrict the spread of COVID-19 in the country.”

“Understanding our priority to ensure the health of our employees, clients, and our nation, we are temporarily discontinuing our operations from 20th March, 5 pm onwards until further notice,” continued the statement posted on Instagram.

 

Following suit, another couturier Tarun Tahiliani in light of the spread of coronavirus in India reached out to his followers and said, “Having watched the exponential spread of the COVID-19 and the resultant human toll, we are thinking about the most obvious things to do: to look out for each other, prevent the further spread that may result in a lockdown, and most importantly look after the welfare of people in our respective eco-systems who may not be lucky enough to have safety nets.”

 

Taking some precautionary measures Tahiliani further mentioned, “Our factory has been closed for the past few days and it will remain so till March 31 so our employees and artisans can stay safe at home. From March 20, we have also decided to close our stores across all cities until further notice.”

In addition, the designers asked their fans to stay safe and healthy.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

