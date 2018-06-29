Janhvi Kapoor looks red hot in ruffle pantsuit for Dhadak promo. Here are her other looks

While celebrities have been slaying in red carpet-ready pantsuits for a while now, on Thurday, actor Janhvi Kapoor proved that this ‘all business, no fun’ trend can also be incredibly chic. And totally slay-worthy.

Showing how a suit can be feminine, Janhvi wore a ruffle pantsuit from designer Anushka Khanna for Dhadak promotions in Mumbai. She expertly united romance with menswear when she wore these pretty printed separates. Take a look:

Janhvi’s pink and red printed outfit featured all the glamour of a pantsuit with the comfort of a chic buttoned-down shirt with delicate ruffled sleeves. It’s just the right amount of sexy, and the loose fit of her pants help to balance the look out.

Sometimes, it’s in the details or in the colour, like the contrast of the hot pink and bright scarlet belt, which helps everything come together. Janhvi’s suit style is extremely flattering too: The cinched waist emphasises her waist, and the flare pants elongate her legs.

Janhvi’s look a hybrid of many of our favourite things, and since the colours are so vibrant, there’s still an air of elegance with this look. By keeping her make-up simple, with dewy skin and a pale pink lip, Janhvi reminds us that dressing down can still be stylish. She made a statement with her boho black metal earrings from Ankit Khullar and Silver House ring.

We love this grandma-chic, ready-for-anything (aka the red carpet or bed) look, and we’re especially feeling the fiery colours of it. Next time your friends force you to go out, just think of Janhvi, and a comfy pantsuit that’s up for anything.

Below are few more looks from Janhvi’s Dhadak press tour that will jump-start your fusion, Indo-Western style for 2018, especially with some timeless Anita Dongre in tow. Because blending in obviously isn’t even an option.

In Sukriti and Aakriti

In Anushree Reddy

In Anita Dongre

