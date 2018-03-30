Kim Kardashian is just fantastic, I hope she comes to India soon: Anaita Shroff Adajania

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has expressed her desire to come to India with her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who worked with her for the March 2018 issue of Vogue India magazine, wishes the world-famous celebrity comes to the country soon.

Adajania talked about her experience of styling the star when she became part of the TV show Vh1 Inside Access, calling Kim ‘a down to earth and a lovely person.”

“Kim is just fantastic, she is such a down to earth and lovely person. She had no entourage and she even apologised for being 10 minutes late. She is such a team player,” Adajania said, adding, “I’m hoping she comes to India soon.”

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on Feb 26, 2018 at 7:10pm PST

In the cover story of the magazine, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had also expressed her love for ‘desi’ attire and Indian jewellery.

“The saris, the jewellery, the clothes -- everything was so beautiful,” Kim said. “I told my show that we have to figure out how to get to India.”

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more