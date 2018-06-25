Kriti Sanon to Iulia Vantur, classic and dramatic gowns rock IIFA 2018 green carpet

Boring, the IIFA 2018 green carpet was not. Because when Bollywood’s finest assemble for an awards extravaganza, there’s guaranteed to be a few gorgeous bombshell dresses. The annual awards extravaganza held its 19th edition in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday, and like always, it gave us many fashion goals.

We were treated to a lot of shiny dresses as glitter and long, long flowing gowns is what dominated the awards carpet, and it was magic. There were also floral appliques. There were cutouts. There were asymmetrical shoulders. And, yes, ball gowns galore. Celebs, like Shraddha Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza, among others, proved they’re not afraid to wear any hue in the colour wheel or daring cuts and embellishments.

Want to relive the most stylish IIFA Awards green carpet looks? Look no further. See the most wow-inducing looks from IIFA 2018 below, and prepare to swoon forever.

Kriti Sanon was a vision of absolute perfection in a strapless silver Mark Bumgarner ball gown

Shraddha Kapoor slipped into a cherry and blush gown from Reem Acra pre-fall 2018 for the evening, turning more than a few heads in the process

Radhika Apte worked the green carpet in her structured ruffle gown with intricate hand embellishments from designer Amit Aggarwal

Divya Khosla’s feminine pale pink JADE by Monica and Karishma ensemble was beyond dreamy and gave her an ethereal princess bride vibe

Urvashi Rautela’s statement-making princess gown by Archana Kochhar definitely caught our eye

Dia Mirza’s green carpet style was marked by plenty of high-octane glamour via this bespoke Koëcsh By Krésha Bajaj cocktail gown

Nushrat Bharucha’s all-over embroidered Furne One Amato gown elegantly hugged her figure

Iulia Vantur opted for a champagne-toned ladylike gown with flowing ruffles

