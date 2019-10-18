e-paper
Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus: Four celebs who wore food

From raw meat to apples, stars around the globe have time and again surprised their fans by sporting seemingly palatable attires.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:00 IST
Neharika Prakash
Neharika Prakash
Hindustan Times,Delhi
Food outfits you never thought anyone could wear.
Food outfits you never thought anyone could wear.
         

Can you ever be hungry enough to wear food?

Most people only believe in binging over their favourite dishes but some celebrities took their fetish for food to a whole new level and wore dishes you only think of feasting on.

From raw meat to apples, stars around the globe have time and again surprised their fans by sporting seemingly palatable attires.

Here are our top five picks from the myriad of food outfits celebs wore and left us dazed.

Meaty Gaga

Lady Gaga is often the talk of the town for her peculiar clothing choices. The singer is a highly acclaimed musician and has won nine Grammy awards but more than her albums but Gaga has us more excited about her red carpet costumes which are a class in itself.

Back in 2010, at the MTV Music Awards when Lady Gaga walked the Red Carpet everybody was startled by her look. Styled by Nicola Formichetti, Gaga wore her infamous meat dress to the award show. The dress had a cowled neck and was asymmetrical. She accessorised her look with a purse, hat and high boots made of raw beef.

Lady Gaga stunned her fans by wearing a dress made of raw beef.
Lady Gaga stunned her fans by wearing a dress made of raw beef.

With the dress, Gaga wore minimal makeup and sported grey hair with a blue chunk. The dress designed by Argentine designer Franc Fernandez using flank steak has been preserved and is on display in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum, Ohio.

‘Taylor’ made fries

We all love French fries. The crispy potato meal makes anyone’s mouth water. But never had anyone imagined that fries would look equally delicious when worn by Taylor Swift.

Swift, in the video of her song You Need to Calm Down wore a custom Moschino dress resembling McDonald’s fries and boy, we are raving about her look. What do you say?


Taylor is a huge star and fans are anticipate the release of her albums eagerly. Taylor never fails to impress.

Perry Burger

Burgers are the go-to meal for most. The best thing about the bun patty combo is that they can be had anytime. Katy Perry thinks the same way about burger it seems, just that she wore one to Met Gala.

The songstress donned her famous Burger dress on the Met Gala Red Carpet this year. Along with the dress, Katy also sported burger sneakers from her label Katy Perry Collections which were designed by Erin Lareau. She also had an off-the-shoulder lettuce mini dress on beneath. Jeremy Scott from the Italian fashion label Moschino designed the costume for the pop star.

Katy Perry wore a burger dress to Met Gala.
Katy Perry wore a burger dress to Met Gala.

Taco Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has been in the limelight since her teens. From entertaining us as Hannah Montana to delivering hit singles like ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Wrecking Ball’ , Cyrus has always awed us by her career moves and bold yet generous statements. But Miley is also known for the strange outfits.

Back in 2014, on her 22nd birthday the ‘Malibu’ hit-maker wore a Taco dress to celebrate her birth anniversary.

Cyrus dressed as a taco for her birthday.
Cyrus dressed as a taco for her birthday.

While you might be thinking of taking your friends for a taco treat on your birthday, Miley Cyrus wore one, yes, on her birthday!

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 14:43 IST

