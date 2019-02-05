LFW SR19: Shehla Khan’s fashion revolution with collection titled Diana

Brand Shehlaa stands as a quintessence of contemporary with tradition and she has always mesmerised the style connoisseurs and fashionistas with her meticulous understanding of fashion, fabric and style.

Shehla Khan’s collection speaks for her and she has done it again, making her return to the Lakme Fashion Week ramp after three years, Shehla Khan took the Runway by storm and how. The Lakme Fashion Week on its final day witnessed Brand Shehlaa presenting Diana on the ramp.

The collection Diana is Shehla’s tribute to her favourite style icon, Princess Diana who lived on her own terms and wore what redefined royalty and fashion trends globally. Remembering her, Shehla says, “I have always been fascinated with Princess Diana and how she touched millions of hearts across the globe then and now even after so many years of her not being around. I am returning to the LFW after three years and it had to be special and memorable for all of us.”

Brand Shehlaa’s collection Diana Spring Summer 2019 collection focuses on bold embroideries using pearls, crystals with a hint of gold in pastel hues with hints of fuschia and black. Sheer fabrics and sultry silhouettes in addition to the portrayal of contemporary representation of Indian royalty created a huge fashion impact on the ramp and showstoppers Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar and Isabelle Kaif took the style quotient to another level.

Producer-director Karan Johar who is known for his immaculate sense of fashion, walked the ramp and showed his support to Shehla Khan. The beautiful actress, Bhumi Pednekar captivated all present with a pink sequins top and paired with voluminous black long skirt. Model-turned-actor Isabelle on the other hand looked magnanimous in a never seen before avatar in a rich olive lace outfit.

Producer-director Karan Johar says, “I wanted to support Shehla to motivate her so that she makes more men’s wear clothes and me walking for her will encourage her for sure.” Actor Bhumi Pednekar says, “It was lovely walking the ramp for Shehla and I simply loved this outfit as it has both elegance and strength and I think these are so important for a woman to have.” Isabelle Kaif who accompanied Bhumi and Karan Johar on ramp seemed elated on the occasion and added, “This was my debut on the ramp and it feels so special that I walked for Shehla, that I want to now walk the ramp again and again.”

Completing the look in stylish footwear Charles & Keith partnered with Brand Shehla to make the comprehensive collection a complete ode to the bold, creative women of 80s. The trendy and fashionable heels in metallic, nude undertones and shimmer accents made a bold statement and complimented the intricately designed collection.

Shehla Khan has grown up observing the minute details of fashion through her dad’s embroidery business, for her a dress is not complete till its minutest details are taken care of, she stands for perfection and her collection this year spoke of an amalgamation of perfection with finesse.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 10:51 IST