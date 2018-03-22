Men’s fashion: Here’s how to stand out from the crowd this wedding season

Everyone wants to look their best at parties and weddings. If you are in the mood for sartorial experiments or simply looking to update your wedding season wardrobe, look no further.

We spoke to experts to compile these tips to keep in mind while getting ready for wedding:

*Go for linen: There is no other fabric like linen, which is synonymous with summer. Linen is a light, cotton fabric, which makes it perfect for summer. For a summer wedding, linen must always be your go-to fabric.

*Pick pastel colours: Rather than wearing bright or dark colored clothes, go for pastel shades like cream, turquoise, white, etc. These are light shades and do not absorb heat unlike bright and dark shades. White is always a man’s best friend when it comes to dressing up for a summer wedding party.

*A well-tailored suit is a must have: Men must always take care that the clothes they wear must neither be too tight nor baggy. It’s preferable for men to wear tailored suits with proper cuts.They should not be too informally dressed for a wedding party. T-shirt and jeans should be avoided.

*Indo-western outfits: Indo-western clothing is very much in trend these days because of its highly detailed and elaborated embroidery. These designs give a regal and royal touch to the look.

*Keep hair short and clean: Shampoo well and get them cut on time

* It would be great to be clean shaven.If you are fond of keeping a stubble or a beard, trim it in such a way that looks very clean.

*Footwear completes your look. Go for loafers or high-fashion formals.

* If you are fond of wearing jewellery, wear silver

– Inputs from Sagar Suri and Surya Suri, founders at Steele, and actor-model Karan Oberoi

