Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s Anita Dongre lehenga makes her look like a princess. See pics

We’re at a loss for words. Let’s take a moment to appreciate the fresh-faced youth and modernity designer Anita Dongre brought into this twirl-worthy lehenga Miss World Manushi Chhillar wore on Thursday.

A post shared by Manushi_chhillar_the_queen_ (@manushi_chhillar_the_queen_) on Apr 5, 2018 at 10:28am PDT

Manushi’s jaw-dropping lehenga, from the designer’s spring/summer 2018 collection titled Songs of Summer, made for a stylish ensemble for a summer wedding. Walking the line between mature woman and fun-loving teen, the 20-year-old beauty queen killed it in this modern-meets-traditional look.

A post shared by A Stylista's Closet (@astylistascloset) on Apr 5, 2018 at 11:51pm PDT

Manushi’s ivory-hued chanderi lehenga was covered in embroidery with colourful floral motifs that remind of lush beautiful gardens. Merging the romantic with the very classic details, both the lehenga and the sleeveless sweetheart-neck choli were embroidered with exquisite gota patti, zardozi, resham, dori and sequin work. A matching organza dupatta added the finishing touch to Manushi’s sweet look. You can buy the exact lehenga for Rs 1,62,000.

A post shared by Sheefs (Style Stash) (@sheefajgilani) on Apr 5, 2018 at 3:03am PDT

If we were to picture the effortless princess lehenga, it’d be classic in design, magical in shade and modern in feel. In fact, it’d have many of the same qualities Manushi’s hand-woven Anita Dongre look does.

She finished her look off with a necklace and earrings set from Malabar Gold and Diamonds, minimal make-up and middle-parted poker-straight hair. How gorgeous!

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on Feb 1, 2018 at 5:01am PST

But how can you look at Manushi’s lovely pale lehenga and not think of Mira Rajput’s similar fairy-tail look? When actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife walked for the designer’s Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 show on January 31, 2018 and left everyone buzzing for days, Mira wore a simple, but extremely elegant lehenga. Her beautiful pale pink and blue garden-inspired floral motifs on traditional brocade made her summery ivory lehenga feel completely modern.

Follow @htlifeandstyle fro more