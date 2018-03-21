Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram proves one thing: She’s the ultimate fashion queen

Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, has one of the most talked-about wardrobes on social media. If you love clothes, chances are you’ve been following the beauty queen on Instagram. If there’s a celebrity who is unafraid of colour, prints, or non-traditional silhouettes, it’s Manushi.

After showing off her risk-taking fashion choices with an interesting Roberto Cavalli pantsuit, on Friday, Manushi gave fans another flawless fashion moment in a romantic, slightly princess-y gown from Zara Umrigar. She wore the peach, sheer and feathered gown, with intricately embroidered beads and sequins, as she spoke at the Economic Times Women’s Forum in Mumbai.

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Mar 16, 2018 at 6:15am PDT

We’ve seen Manushi in sequins, strategically placed cutouts, plunging and high necklines and traditional numbers. But if you’ve somehow managed to miss out on the beauty queen’s eye-catching style thus far, get ready — this 20-year-old’s outfits pack a punch. The current Miss World may draw comparisons to former crown-holders, like Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai, but Manushi’s daring and dazzling look is all her own.

Whether she’s rocking zany patterns, wild cuts, or plenty of colour, when Manushi dresses up, she always manages to surprise us. Scroll through and prepare to be enamoured by bright colours and unique dresses to inspire our own wardrobe choices for 2018.

A post shared by Sheefs (Style Stash) (@sheefajgilani) on Mar 15, 2018 at 1:43am PDT

Wearing Raw Mango.

A post shared by Sheefs (Style Stash) (@sheefajgilani) on Mar 2, 2018 at 8:50pm PST

Wearing Roberto Cavalli.

Wearing Sunaina Khera.

A post shared by Sheefs (Style Stash) (@sheefajgilani) on Feb 15, 2018 at 6:50pm PST

Wearing Valdrin Sahiti.

A post shared by Sheefs (Style Stash) (@sheefajgilani) on Jan 31, 2018 at 5:36am PST

Wearing Anita Dongre.

A post shared by Sheefs (Style Stash) (@sheefajgilani) on Feb 10, 2018 at 3:21am PST

Wearing Masaba Gupta.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more