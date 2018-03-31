Muslin, linen, cotton: These are the perfect fabrics to beat the heat this summer

As the summer heat gets intense and sweaty, everyone needs a set of breathable and comfortable fabrics in their wardrobe. Along with keeping it cool during the scorching days, staying updated with ongoing trends is a fashion must. Sandeep Sharma, director, Fabriclore.com, an online platform dedicated to India’s rich heritage of textile crafts, suggested some tips:

* Breezy summer-staple fabrics: Fabrics like cotton, muslin, chanderi silk, georgette and linen are no less than rescuers in this blazing summer heat. If worn in pastel colours like beige, mint, aqua, fuchsia and off-white, these fabrics can beautifully be crafted into a plethora of ethnic and fusion ensembles.These light shades do not absorb heat unlike their darker counterparts, thus giving a subtle and soothing look.

* Majestic mughal motifs on cotton and chanderi silk: Prints inspired by the palatial Mughal gardens, done on summer soft fabrics like cotton and chanderi Silk, fashioned into asymmetrical kurtis, palazzos, skirts, anarkalis, capes, maxi dresses,done in shades of beige, white, mustard, salmon, teal and more,are selling hot this summer.

* Hand block designs crowning fusion dresses: Hand blocks have lately been lighting up fashion ramps with modern silhouettes and designs. Achieved on summer-friendly fabrics like cotton, rayon, muslin or cotton silk, motifs of flowers, jharokas, bootis, fruits, objects, automobiles, animals, are being shaped into breezy modern dresses.

*Occasion-apropos chanderi suits teamed with banarasi dupattas: Lustrous and light-weight chanderi suits adorned with dabka or Gotta Patti work, teamed with bright Banarasi Dupattas decked with zari designs of bootas, jaal and more, are a fashion-faithful option for light summer occasions.

Rishabh Khanna, Director, Fabricasa, a one-stop destination for all the fabric needs, also shared a few tips:

* Khadi: This is the most renowned soothing and eco friendly fabric till date. The natural making procedure makes it highly skin friendly and soothing during summers. Khadi sarees, salwar suits and even khadi kurtis makes an extremely stylish intrusion this summer.

* Seeesucker: It is light in weight and thus is the best during the summer heat.