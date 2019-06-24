Patching a plan to suits

The classic suit received a patchworked flourish at the recently showcased menswear Spring Summer 2020 lines. Designers spliced and combined contrasting patterns, prints and textures, wreaking a visually sumptuous assault.

While Versace pieced together heritage fabric with solid blacks, Marni mixed camel with plaid and Junya Watanabe’s runway saw a flurry of artfully patchworked jackets and coats. “What I like about this trend is the fact that it injects an X factor to the tailoring aspect of menswear, besides making the overall look chiselled. Also, it’s far more relatable to a lot of guys, who stick to a safe colour zone. Having said that, this trend has been around in bowling and Cuban shirts for the last couple of seasons and this time, it makes its presence felt in tailored pieces,” says stylist Isha Bhansali.

A model presents a creation by Celine during the Men's Spring/Summer 2020 fashion collection on June 23, 2019 in Paris. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) ( AFP )

A model presents a creation by Kenzo during the men's spring/summer 2020 fashion collection shows on June 23, 2019 in Paris. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) ( AFP )

A POSHER TAKE ON SUSTAINABILITY

Indian designers like Doodlage and Nikhil D have rooted for upcycling and reusability time and again, but this season, it’s done in a chic format on global ramps. Stylist Divyak D’Souza says, “I see the emergence of a dystopian man, who’s a nonconformist dresser. Be it the clash of prints with the solid or a push on deconstruction — the idea is to be a bit subversive when wearing these pieces.”

A NICE CULTURAL CONTEXT

Stylist Mohit Rai observes that clean tailoring in menswear has been around for a while now and this is a nice variation. “I see these clothes in a rich cultural context as there’s a conversation between the traditional menswear textile along with folksy textures and prints,” says Rai.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 14:52 IST