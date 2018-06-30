Rani Mukerji repeats Sabyasachi saree from 2014, proves stylish women recycle outfits

They say it’s a major faux pas to re-wear an outfit to an event, let alone re-wear an outfit from one of India’s biggest designers. But clearly, fashion rules do not apply to Rani Mukerji. The actor showed up to an awards show in Mumbai on Friday wearing a sumptuous Sabyasachi saree. But the most impressive part of her designer look for the evening? It’s the same exact one she wore, when she flagged off India Couture Week 2014 in Mumbai.

Honestly Rani just set the bar pretty high for outfit-repeating celebrities.

Here’s Rani in 2014:

And here’s her at NBT Utsav 2018:

A post shared by EatTweetBlog (@eattweetblog) on Jun 29, 2018 at 10:40pm PDT

Opting for none other than her close friend and clear favourite, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Rani’s embellished ivory Indian look is another one of her signatures. The saree featured the most intricate embroidery in swirling gold and silver on the border and a lavish beaded and fringed pallu. It is paired with a matching silk blouse with three-quarter-length sleeves. Jhumkas, touseled hair and pink lips completed the look.

Rani’s saree featured the most intricate embroidery in swirling gold and silver on the border and a lavish beaded and fringed pallu. (File IANS Photo)

In 2014, Rani styled her scene-stealing saree with black accents: A blouse, clutch and red carpet-worthy smoky eyes. While she pulled her hair back into a sleek chignon to let the saree play centre stage. Diamond drop earrings played on the regal hues in her saree.

So next time you’re like, “Nope, wore that a year ago, can’t wear it again,” just remember that Rani will wear, and re-wear, her Sabyasachi sarees forever.

