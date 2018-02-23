Recreate Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s easy airport looks for your next trip

Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s outfits are already the subject of public fascination. When fans can draw a parallel between the Padmaavat actor’s style and that of the PadMan actor... well, it adds a whole other layer to the conversation.

Such was the case when the actors stepped out in casual airport styles. While both A-listers, who are well-known for their airport looks, opted for relaxed separates, Deepika’s look was from Topshop and Isabel Marant, Sonam’s was by her brand Rheson.

Basic sweatshirts get an upgrade when they’re paired with a totally monochromatic look. Dress it up with a comfy skirt and sneakers, like actor Sonam Kapoor, to find the perfect balance between casual and chic. (Instagram/ fc_sonam)

In a look that will motivate you to step up your airport-style game ASAP, Sonam wore all-black, on Friday: An over-sized TV print sweatshirt and flowy midi-skirt from Rheson’s new 80s-inspired collection. We love experimenting with proportions and Sonam’s look gave off high-fashion vibes but still felt very comfy.

Add a pair of matching sneakers, just like the actor has done, for a sporty twist and give your outfit a quick refresh. (Instagram/ eprimenetwork)

While a trendy and cosy outfit like Sonam's will give you room to breathe, add a pair of matching sneakers, just like the actor has done, for a sporty twist and give your outfit a quick refresh. Sneakers are not only fashion-forward but perfect as you make your way from point A to point B. The other advantage to wearing a sporty and edgy outfit like Sonam's? You're more or less impervious to all manner of spills, stains, and wrinkles.

These wide-legged pants (the comfiest kind!) cinch at the waist and flare out a little at the bottom to accentuate actor Deepika Padukone’s curves and give her look a little extra polish. (Instagram/ shaleenanathani)

Another celebrity-look that finds the perfect balance between casual and chic and will keep you on-trend without sacrificing your comfort in the process came courtesy of Deepika, on Thursday. Her ensemble was the definition of 2018 athleisure cool and looked incredibly comfortable too. Especially because of her cool shoe choice — white sneakers from Nike — that kept the polished look from being too out-there. The white shade gave her wide-legged Isabel Marant jeans a little extra sophistication.

Deepika’s ensemble was the definition of 2018 athleisure cool. (Instagram/ deepikapcloset)

Like Deepika, give relaxed separates a little bit of jet-set cool with coloured sunnies, a pair of pants that loosen-up and casual sneakers — or slip-on flats.

