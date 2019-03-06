See pics from Karl Lagerfeld’s final collection for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week

Fashion world’s Kaiser, Karl Lagerfeld’s Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel was presented at the Grand Palais, Paris for the Paris Fashion Week. This was also his final collection for the brand. He was known to be one of the most prolific designers of the past century and much regarded for his creations over the years.

Lagerfeld passed away at the age of 85 on February 19. He was unable to attend Chanel’s haute couture show in Paris in January saying he was “tired”.

Chanel has said that a farewell ceremony for the designer will take place at a later date after his cremation.

Pictures from the fashion show go on to show the beautiful and artistic snow cottage where models walked the ramp while giving a tribute to Lagerfeld’s legacy.

Models present creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

Models present creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

Penelope Cruz presents a creation by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

Models present creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

Models present creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

Models present creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

A model presents a creation by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

A model presents a creation by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

A model presents a creation by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

A model presents a creation by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

A model presents a creation by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

A model presents a creation by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

Grand Palais during the show by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 14:59 IST