Stay cool and look your best. 7 lingerie tips to get you through summer

It’s summer and time to bring out those strapless dresses, halter necks and flowy fabrics. From delicate lace to stylish necklines, your dresses can be worn with floral, reversible and neon lingerie, suggest experts. Smita Murarka, Head- Marketing and E-commerce, MAS Brands India; and Soumya Kant, VP at Clovia, share a few inputs:

* Floral lingerie is a classic trend that never goes out of style. You can spot it at fashion weeks and at stores near you. They are a perfect match with spring, as the designs are full of bright and vibrant colours. This season, expect blossoms in print, embroidered, and lace applique forms.

* Lace makes everything look beautiful. Intricate lace has always been a top trend and continues to be so. Adding charm and a touch of femininity to undergarments, it creates that sexy bare-skin illusion without actual skin show. Scalloped lace bras provide an elegant and classy boost to any piece of lingerie.

* With designer straps in vibrant colours, non-padded, wireless bras are the best option. Enhance your oomph by using them as a crop tops.

* Invest in a summer switch bra which is a reversible style that features a scattered summer floral printed mesh on one side and a solid summer hue on the other.

* Bras with quirky back work look sexier that traditional, strappy bras. Up your lingerie game this summer with fine strapping, tie backs, delicate lace and ruffles ruling your back. Pair these bras with sheer clothing and create that sexy-yet-classy look.

* With warmer temperatures comes a brighter palette. This season, bring out the vibrant neon lingerie for dull and boring days. Add zing to that dull outfit with bold and bright lingerie that can act as a mood booster.

* High cut briefs are back and for good. Opposite to ‘granny panties’, these provide comfort and are the most practical undies available in the market. Available in various styles, from lacy briefs with high-cut legs to silky smooth high-waisted styles in dozens, these provided an added benefit of giving the rear a perfect shape and definition.

