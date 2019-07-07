Style file 2019: Bollywood’s dangler connection

Statement danglers have taken over the hearts of Bollywood beauties. Not only do they go with ethnic attire, these work well with western clothes, too. Actor Sonam K Ahuja, who is known to be a traditional jewellery lover, was recently spotted in a pair of ornate dangler earrings from her mother Sunita Kapoor’s jewellery line. Actor Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, teamed her white T-shirt with a pair of diamond ear pieces, and actor Alia Bhatt was seen rocking a pair of multi-hued jhumkas.

B07RCYYF2P

Jhumkas have always been a classic must-have when it comes to Indian jewellery. Bollywood’s south Indian beauties like Sridevi and Jaya Prada made the ear drops a crazy trend in the late ’80s.

And this festive season, jhumkas are seen in super-sized formats and have relaunched itself as a modern classic.

Designer Aniket Satam says, “Competing with these baubles, we have the Mughalesque chaandbalis. These statement earrings are very versatile to punctuate any Indian ensemble whether it’s an anarkali, sari or lehenga.”

B07NJRZB8C

Blogger Pallavi Singh says, “Team it with organic block prints or shift dresses for a country girl vibe. Invest in a pair of oxidised silver earrings as they complement both western and Indian wear.”

The best way to wear these statement jewels is with an opeen neckline and tousled hair. Accessorise with some fresh flowers in the hair.

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 16:03 IST