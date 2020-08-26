Supermodel Claudia Schiffer celebrates her 50th birthday in sheer beaded Balmain gown

fashion-and-trends

Model Claudia Schiffer, who turned 50 on Tuesday, August 25, celebrated her milestone birthday dressed in a sheer blue beaded Balmain gown custom-made for her by the fashion house’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

Schiffer started the countdown to her birthday by sharing a clip made of personal nuggets she’s clicked with her friends in the fashion fraternity. She is seen with fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell, fashion Kaiser Karl Lagerfeld and many other popular names. Schiffer is also seen wearing the gold Versace bomber jacket and boots she first wore when she walked on the runway in 1994. The model is also seen holding a Chanel bag that was hand-painted by Karl Lagerfeld himself.

In a special video, Schiffer says, “In a special birthday edition of #InsideTheWardrobe with @BritishVogue, I have shared a few of my most treasured wardrobe items and the stories behind them: from a very special ’90s @Versace bomber to a custom @Balmain dress by @Olivier_Rousteing and my beloved @ChanelOfficial bag collection.”

The blue beaded dress the supermodel is wearing is identical to the one she wore for Balmain’s spring 2016 campaign. At the time, she posed for fashion photographer Steven Klein alongside fellow catwalk legends Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford. The model says this dress was “originally in dark green for the Balmain campaign a few years ago.”

The model wore the dress to cut her over-the-top chocolate cake, as well as while walking British Vogue through a tour of her closet for the latest episode of the ‘Inside the Wardrobe’ series which started in 2014 with its first episode featuring Vogue Fashion Editors - Sarah Harris & Bay Garnett.

