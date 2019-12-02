Winter skin care tips: Here’s how you can get a natural glow this party season

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 12:42 IST

Come winter, our skin needs special care as we tend to get lazy with our daily routine, and sometimes it can result in extreme problems due to cold wind and low humidity in the atmosphere. The face is one of the most sensitive areas of the skin, which means we must take the right amount of care to avoid premature skin issues from occurring. Adopt these simple tips for naturally-glowing winter skin and stay prepared for the festive season and the upcoming party season.

Make a skincare routine and follow it diligently

Follow a basic and simple skincare routine to keep the skin happy during winters. Cleanse your skin twice a day i.e. every morning and before bedtime. Follow a cleansing process with a light daily moisturiser to lock the moisture in and opt for a heavy moisturiser or overnight cream in the night. This should be done on softly damp skin because just-washed skin absorbs moisture better. Additionally, those with an oily skin can apply half a spoonful of lemon juice mixed with half a spoonful of cucumber juice to your face and people with dry skin can go in for oil-based moisturisers or a baby oil gel.

ALSO READ: Skincare mistakes that are damaging your face, 7 common habits to avoid

Do not over-exfoliate

Skin exfoliation is done to get rid of dead skin cells caused by our daily lives, dust, pollution and other issues around us. Be extra careful in winters because the skin is already compromised due to dry and cold weather. Exfoliate with a scrub only once per week to help in boosting skin regeneration and better product absorption. Men should also be careful while exfoliating depending on their skin types.

B01MYEBW0N, B01N9HSAYY

Moisture crucial after hot showers

Hot showers in winters and not moisturising thereafter can create cracks and an uneven skin surface. If the skin is not immediately moisturised, the cracks in the skin let the nerves get exposed to air, resulting in eczema or winter’s itch. While washing your face is most effective with cold water to retain the essential oils of the skin, incase of taking a hot shower or washing your face with hot water, always apply a good toner to close the pores and apply a moisturiser thereafter. Avoid washing your face too many times with soap or soap-based face wash to steer clear of dry skin.

ALSO READ: This common skincare mistake might be damaging your face

Go natural

A regular use of too many make-up products can result in dull, dry and lifeless skin. It is not such a bad idea to go natural and keep usage of cosmetics to the bare minimum in the winter months and only use products when most necessary, like for a Christmas or New Year’s Eve party or wedding festivities.

Use a sunscreen

Never skip sunscreen during winters. It is a lifesaver when you step out into the winter sun. Not only does it protect your skin from damage because of pollutants and harsh ultraviolet rays, it also helps prevent premature ageing.

Invest in a sleeping mask

Korean beauty products have become quite a rage and for all the right reasons. Sleeping sheet masks can be worn over a moisturiser at night to pack in all your serums and cream helping the skin absorb these nutrients more easily.

B00LSEEA4E, B076CQ1X2X

Stay well-hydrated

Winter can be dehydrating for your skin and body. Ensure you drink at least two litres of water a day. It will help you to get rid of toxins and leave you with glowing skin. Sugar-based juices are best avoided, opt for fresh fruit juices instead as an additional source of hydration.

-- With inputs from Mohit Narang, skincare expert at Avon, and IANS

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.