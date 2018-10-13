E-cigarettes are not safe, additives may impair lung function

Flavouring and additive ingredients in e-cigarettes may increase inflammation and impair lung function, according to a study. The research, published in the American Journal of Physiology — Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology, also found that short-term exposure to e-cigarettes was enough to cause lung inflammation similar or worse than that seen in traditional cigarette use.

E-cigarettes, popular battery-powered devices that simulate the act of smoking a traditional cigarette, dispense a vapour derived from liquid chemicals in a refillable cartridge. The refills typically contain propylene glycol, nicotine and often flavourings, said researchers from the University of Athens Medical School in Greece.

Propylene glycol — a colourless, odourless food additive — is found in numerous processed food and beverages; it is also used as a solvent in a number of pharmaceuticals. E-cigarette devices and refills are not well regulated, and the long-term health effects of e-cigarette use are not widely known.

Researchers studied several groups of mice that received whole-body exposure to varying chemical combinations four times each day. Each exposure session was separated by 30-minute smoke-free intervals. The cigarette and e-cigarette groups were compared with a control group that was exposed to medical-grade air.

The condition of the e-cigarette groups in comparison with the cigarette group surprised the researchers. The level of oxidative stress — stress at a cellular level — in the flavouring group was equal to or higher than that of the cigarette group. However, respiratory mechanics were adversely affected only in mice exposed to cigarette smoke and not to e-cigarette vapour after prolonged treatment.

“The observed detrimental effects in the lung upon (e-cigarette) vapour exposure in animal models highlight the need for further investigation of safety and toxicity of these rapidly expanding devices worldwide,” the researchers said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 13:17 IST