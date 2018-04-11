Girls, beware! Your favourite pair of high heels could lead to uterine problems

A pair of high heels is a must-have accessory in every young girl’s wardrobe. However, there are many health risks associated with these killer heels as well. According to several studies, if the heel size is over 5 inches, it forces the body to adopt unnatural postures that prevent them from conceiving. Distortion in the posture affects each and every system in the body, including the uterus and the reproductive system.

“Young girls entering puberty, start developing physiological as well as psychological maturity. But the foot bones, pelvis, and spine are not mature enough and hence under the influence of high heels (external force), tend to bend easily causing deformation,” said Dr Sagarika Aggarwal, IVF expert, Indira IVF hospital, New Delhi.

She added,”The tilted posture or the misbalance and misalignment displaces the uterus from its physiological anteverted or retroverted position and thereby causing pain during menstruation, intercourse, and other fertility-related issues.”

Due to the fact that the body leans forward on wearing high heels, there is an increased pressure applied to the pelvis, the organs in the pelvic cavity are forced inside to contract. This inevitably leads to narrowing the pelvis inlet.

A Chennai based gynecologist, Dr Archana S Ayyanathan, said, “Girls who regularly wear high heels, may be subjected to difficulties in giving birth along with elevated pain and other maternal problems. This often leads to an improper posture and poor alignment of the spine leading to ineffective functioning of the organs leading to the displacement of the uterus as well.”

“Uterus displacement causes heavy pain during menstruation or intercourse, issues in fertility and incontinence. The ligament supporting the uterus gets weakened, and hence the chances of uterovaginal prolapse increases,” she added.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more