Mountains always rejuvenate me: Divya Khosla Kumar

The actor-director believes in the power of positive attitude and thinks that harmony between one’s inner and outer self is true fitness

fitness Updated: Mar 14, 2020 18:15 IST
Purnima Goswami Sharma
Purnima Goswami Sharma
Hindustan Times
“I mix it up to keep exercising interesting — yoga, kickboxing, freehand exercises, weight--training, a gym routine and even dance ,” says Divya Khosla Kumar.
         

Divya Khosla Kumar likes to describe herself as a director, producer, actor, fashionista and mother. After her Bollywood debut in Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo in 2004, she directed Yaariyan in 2014 and Sanam Re two years later. You’ll see her next in the film Satyameva Jayate 2, alongside John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee.

Here’s a look at how the 34-year-old keeps fit enough to juggle it all.

Fitness has become a way of life for me. Life is incomplete without it; it is truly the way to a healthier, happier life.

I’ve been exercising since I was a teenager. I exercise four days a week for an hour daily. I mix it up to keep it interesting — yoga, kickboxing, freehand exercises, weight--training, a gym routine and even dance. Dance is a great way to stay fit; it improves postures and tones the body. It’s also a good cardio workout.

I do as many steps as I can; I avoid the lift. But my favourite exercise is abs crunches. I just enjoy them.

I am a vegetarian and prefer home-cooked food. I have five small meals a day, plus two cups of tea. Meal 1 is a glass of juice with a bowl of mixed nuts. Meal 2 is breakfast: dosa, uttapam or even pav bhaji with brown pav. I have a smoothie two hours later. Then a normal lunch. An evening snack — usually paneer tikka, vegetable tikkis, or palak kebabs; healthy and yummy. Dinner is roti-sabji or salad and soup. My guilty pleasure is bread pakodas and samosas, which I eat occasionally. When I eat out, I don’t bother being fussy; I enjoy my meals.

To deal with stress, I unwind with family at home, play board games with my seven-year-old son. His laughter instantly makes me relaxed and happy. I also meditate. Harmony between one’s inner and outer self, that is true fitness.

I believe in the power of a positive attitude.

My husband [producer Bhushan Kumar] and I both love to travel and explore new places. I love the mountains. They rejuvenate me.

My digital detox rule? No phone for two hours before bedtime.

