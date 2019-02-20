TV actor Abhinav Kapoor reveals why he prefers outdoor activities to burn calories

TV actor Abhinav Kapoor opens up about the diet plan that always works for him, how football and cycling help him tone his legs, going for small treks and rock climbing, whenever he gets time and much more.

Which is the one breakfast food that you must have?

For years, my breakfast regimen includes apple cider vinegar and wheat grass on an empty stomach. 10 minutes later, I have an apple with a few almonds, egg whites and brown bread.

One fattening food item that you just can’t resist?

Rabdi is something I get pulled towards automatically. It is difficult to resist but whenever I see it, I go miles away or I’d end up finishing all of it.

How do you get back in shape post a fattening indulgence?

It’s difficult but I have a super clean diet, which has a lot of proteins and minimal carbs required for the optimal functioning of the brain. I work out for two hours in the morning and go for a jog at night for 20 minutes.

Do you prefer mini meals? What do they normally contain?

Yes, I do prefer mini meals. They normally consist of anything from dry fruits, bowl of papaya, pineapple, or cucumber, and egg whites.

A diet plan that always works for you?

Keto is something that always works for me as it consists only fat and protein.

Do you work out at home? What are the exercises you follow?

I do not work out at home except doing stretches and abdominal workouts. I am more of a gym person and love working out there. The vibe at the gym is great and it keeps you focused.

Do you prefer outdoor or indoor physical activity?

I prefer doing outdoor activities. Whenever I have enough time, I like going for small treks and rock climbing. I also love playing football. My school friends and I still go to football turfs. It is a great way to burn calories.

Which are your favourite physical activities?

Football and cycling as it helps in toning your legs. Also, cycling increases your metabolism, which keeps you looking fresh and young always.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019