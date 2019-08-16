Argentine footballer Pereyra dances to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Baazigar o Baazigar’ song - WATCH

football

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:34 IST

Argentine footballer Roberto Pereyra stumped everyone by showing off his dancing skills to a famous bollywood number from Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster Bazigaar and that too on the eve of India’s 73rd Independence Day. Pereyra was seen shaking a leg with actress Radhika Bangia to the title track of the film ‘Baazigar o Baazigar’.

It was all part of Watford FC’s – the club of which Pereyra represents in the Premier League - campaign of trying to cater to the Indian football fans. The video was shared on the official facebook page of Watford FC with the caption ‘Happy Independence Day’.

This was not the only video Watford has shared on catering to the Indian audience. Their captain Troy Deeney was seen in a video with Bangia where the actress was introducing him to various Indian sweets like gulab jamun, barfi, rasgulla, kaju katli and jalebi.

Pereyra joined Watford from Juventus in 2016 after winning the Seria A twice. The Argentine star has scored 13 goals in his 78 appearances for Premier League club.

Watford, who finished on 14th in the Premier League last season, did not have the best of starts to the current season. They suffered a 0-3 loss to Brighton in their Premier League opener at home.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 13:30 IST