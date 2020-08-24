e-paper
Home / Football / Arsenal signs Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari to bolster defense

football Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:40 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari
Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari(Arsenal twitter)
         

Arsenal bolstered its defensive options ahead of the new English season by signing right back Cedric Soares and center back Pablo Mari on permanent deals on Monday.

Both players joined the Premier League club initially on loan in January.

Mari moved from Brazilian team Flamengo and was restricted to three appearances for Arsenal before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury after the restart of the Premier League season following the coronavirus outbreak.

Soares is a Portugal international who joined from Southampton.

