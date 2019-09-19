Champions League: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe go on laugh riot as PSG thrash Real Madrid 3-0 - Watch video

football

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:44 IST

PSG forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were ruled out of their opening UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday at Parc des Princes. While the Brazilian was serving a three-match Champions League ban for insulting match official which he received last season during the Round of 16 clash against Manchester City, Mbappe was undergoing a hamstring injury. But despite being off the field, the two managed to get into the limelight as they were spotted sharing a laugh over Real Madrid’s woes in the match in the stands.

The moment came in the 33rd minute when former Madrid forward Angel Di Maria scored his second goal in the match to extend PSG’s lead to 2-0. The cameras pointed towards Neymar and Mbappe in the stands, who went on a laugh riot.

Also read: PSG thrash Real in Champions League opener

Neymar’s reaction came as a surprise as he was heavily rumoured to be moving to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. The former Barcelona star was also linked with his previous club, reportedly due to sour relations with PSG’s management.

Paris Saint-Germain launched their latest quest for Champions League success with a statement win over Real Madrid on Wednesday. With Neymar suspended and Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani sidelined by injury, Angel Di Maria stepped up in their absence with two first-half goals in a 3-0 triumph at the Parc des Princes. Thomas Meunier added the third late on as Madrid, who beat PSG on the way to lifting the trophy in 2016 and 2018, were soundly beaten in their Group A opener with Eden Hazard kept quiet on his full debut.

“There’s no message sent, but we dominated this game very well,” PSG captain Thiago Silva told RMC Sport.

“We have to play like this all the time, in the league as well, with character and hunger.”

The 13-time European champions are still favourites to advance from a section that includes Club Brugge and Galatasaray, who drew 0-0 in Belgium, but the nature of the loss underscored the work that lies ahead for coach Zinedine Zidane.

“They were superior to us in everything they did, and in intensity, which annoys me the most,” said the Frenchman.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 13:43 IST