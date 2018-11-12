City win Manchester derby 3-1 to stay two clear of Liverpool, Arsenal held by Wolves

Premier League leaders Manchester City turned on the style with a 3-1 win over Manchester United in their derby clash on Sunday, leaving Pep Guardiola’s unbeaten side two points clear of Liverpool.

David Silva fired City ahead in the 12th minute after a Raheem Sterling cross from the left was turned back across the goal by Bernardo Silva and the Spaniard took his time before blasting home.

City doubled their lead in the third minute after the interval -- Aguero bursting goalwards and playing a clever exchange with Riyad Mahrez, before thumping the ball, from a tight angle, past David de Gea.

United manager Jose Mourinho brought on Romelu Lukaku for Jesse Lingard in the 57th minute and within seconds the Belgian forward helped get his team back in the game.

Lukaku was brought down inside the area by City keeper Ederson and French forward Anthony Martial confidently converted the spot kick.

But four minutes from the end City secured the victory, their 10th in 12 games this season, when the influential Bernardo Silva picked out substitute Ilkay Gundogan in the area and the German made no mistake as he made it 3-1. Eighth placed United are now 12 points behind City.

Arsenal settles for a draw

Henrikh Mkhitaryan ensured Arsenal’s unbeaten run in all competitions will extend beyond three months by scoring an 86th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

The substitute’s inswinging cross from the left went over everyone in the box and ended up in the far corner of the net, denying Wolves what would have been the biggest win of their first season back in the top flight since 2012. They have already drawn with Manchester City at home and Manchester United away.

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan receives instructions from manager Unai Emery. (Action Images via Reuters)

Ivan Cavaleiro’s 13th-minute strike put Wolves ahead after capitalizing on a mistake by Granit Xhaka, leaving Arsenal facing its first loss in any competition since starting the season with back-to-back defeats against City and Chelsea in the Premier League in August.

After playing poorly in the first half, Arsenal piled on the pressure after halftime and should have equalized when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was presented with a close-range chance off Hector Bellerin’s right-wing cross. Aubameyang didn’t get a proper connection and scuffed his effort against the outside of the post.

Mkhitaryan grabbed the late equalizer that left Arsenal in fifth place, eight points adrift of leader City and three points off the top four. Its unbeaten streak in all competitions extended to 16 matches heading into the two-week international break.

