e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Coronavirus outlier Tajikistan suspends domestic football

Coronavirus outlier Tajikistan suspends domestic football

Tajikistan’s authoritarian government insists there are no coronavirus cases in the country, despite reports of several suspicious deaths. Authorities on Saturday also ruled to shutter schools for two weeks and block grain exports.

football Updated: Apr 26, 2020 16:23 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Dushanbe
Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

One of the few football leagues in the world still playing will be suspended next week after authorities in Tajikistan ruled to temporarily ban sports events over coronavirus concerns. The Tajik football federation said that domestic league matches would go ahead on Sunday before a suspension until at least May 10. The federation “completely supports” the government’s decision to halt sporting events, it said in a statement Saturday.

Tajikistan’s authoritarian government insists there are no coronavirus cases in the country, despite reports of several suspicious deaths. Authorities on Saturday also ruled to shutter schools for two weeks and block grain exports.

Tajikistan’s football season began on April 4 after leagues the world over stopped, with matches being played in empty stadiums. Another Central Asian country that has yet to record any COVID-19 cases, Turkmenistan, restarted its league with fans in attendance on April 19 after a hiatus enforced as a precaution against the virus in late March.

The league in ex-Soviet Belarus has also continued despite 67 COVID-19 deaths in the country, attracting a new soccer-starved global fan base, despite dwindling local spectators.

tags
top news
Pakistan hasn’t let Covid-19 halt terror factories, raises mobilisation at launch pads
Pakistan hasn’t let Covid-19 halt terror factories, raises mobilisation at launch pads
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
LIVE: 1,843 positive Covid-19 cases reported till date in Uttar Pradesh
LIVE: 1,843 positive Covid-19 cases reported till date in Uttar Pradesh
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News