Delhi Dynamos look to wreck Mumbai City’s bid for Indian Super League playoffs

The last time Delhi Dynamos and Mumbai City met in the Indian Super League (ISL), the latter secured a 4-0 win at home in a game that saw both sides play the second half with ten men.

At the time, it was Delhi Dynamos’ sixth straight loss in the tournament. Miguel Angel Portugal’s side managed to win only one game from their next six after the loss in Mumbai and their poor run saw them go out of contention for a playoff spot well before the end of the regular season.

READ | Minerva Punjab FC beat Aizawl FC, climb to top of I-League table

However, the team from the capital has enjoyed a reversal of fortunes in recent games. In a bid for a strong finish to the season, Dynamos have managed to pick up eight points from their last four games, losing two and drawing two.

In the last match against two-time ISL champions ATK, they came back from 3-1 down to notch a morale-boosting 4-3 win.

With Mumbai City among the group of five clubs fighting it out for the two remaining playoff spots – Bengaluru FC and FC Pune City having already qualified – Delhi will hope to hand the visitors a major jolt when the two sides face off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

READ | Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC consolidate top spot with win over Jamshedpur FC

“After the win against ATK the morale of the team is really good. We have now drawn two and won two in the previous four,” Dynamos head coach Portugal told reporters on the eve of the match.

“We lost 4-0 in Mumbai so we want to correct that. There were a lot of problems. Matias (Mirabaje) got sent off. We want to forget that match even though we played well,” he added.

Mumbai, on the other hand, know that anything other than a win will almost certainly put paid to their hopes of making the playoffs.

READ | Indian Super League: FC Goa thrash FC Pune City, keep play-off hopes alive

Visiting coach Alexandre Guimaraes said his players will have to be cautious against a Delhi side that has been playing with ‘no fear’.

“You can see that they are playing with no fear of making mistakes. It doesn’t matter that they are in this situation; they will continue to play their way. This is the kind of game that you have to be very careful with,” he remarked.