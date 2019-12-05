‘Do they fear losing everything?’ Megan Rapinoe slams Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi for silence on inequality

football

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 16:55 IST

USA football star and the winner of Ballon d’Or award for best women footballer of the year, Megan Rapinoe, slammed her male footballing stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for being silent on issues related to racism and sexism in modern-day football. Speaking to Football France after winning the prestigious trophy, Rapinoe, who had also FIFA Best Women Footballer of the Year award earlier this year, said: “I want to shout: ‘Cristiano [Ronaldo], Lionel [Messi], Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], help me!’”

She further asked if the footballing stars fear that speaking against the issues might hurt their careers. “These big stars do not engage in anything when there are so many problems in men’s football. Do they fear losing everything?”

Also read: Five-star Liverpool thrash sorry Everton 5-2 in Merseyside derby

She added: “They believe that, but it is not true. Who will erase Messi or Ronaldo from world football history for a statement against racism or sexism?”

So far, neither of the three footballers have given any reactions to Rapinoe’s remarks.

Rapinoe, who had won the Golden Boot award this year for her spectacular performance at the FIFA World Cup, has been vocal on issues related to sexism, racism and homophobia, and has also raised concerns over wage gap between the two genders in football.

Also read: Rashford strikes twice as Man Utd end Mourinho’s perfect start at Spurs

After winning the award, the footballer said: “This Ballon d’Or rewards both. On the one hand, I am a good player. On the other, my activity away from the pitch brings me support as people understand I am acting to find solutions to our society’s problems. The idea is to empower others to speak louder.”

She further added: “I have no fear, so I say what I say. Traveling all over for conferences and meetings exhausts me, but you have to be on the front line to improve things in our world.”