Home / Football / England 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies - family

football Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:19 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
FILE - In this July 30, 1966 file photo, England midfield player Nobby Stiles, right, looks at the Jules Rimet Cup, held by England captain Bobby Moore after they had won the World Cup Final at Wembley, London.
FILE - In this July 30, 1966 file photo, England midfield player Nobby Stiles, right, looks at the Jules Rimet Cup, held by England captain Bobby Moore after they had won the World Cup Final at Wembley, London.(AP)
         

Nobby Stiles, a member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning team, died on Friday aged 78 after a long illness, his family announced.

Stiles was a tough tackling midfielder and an integral part of the Manchester United side under Matt Busby who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

“The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles passed away peacefully today (30/10/2020) surrounded by his family after a long illness,” read a family statement.

“The family kindly ask for privacy at this sad time.”

