FA Cup: Manchester City to face Swansea, Manchester United take on Wolves in quarters
Manchester United beat holders Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday to book their spot in the last eight.football Updated: Feb 19, 2019 12:15 IST
The Premier League champions Manchester City will travel to Championship (second-tier) side Swansea City in the FA Cup quarter-finals next month, while rivals Manchester United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers.
United beat holders Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday to book their spot in the last eight.
Crystal Palace were drawn away to Watford in another all-top-flight clash while second-tier Millwall host Brighton & Hove Albion in the other quarter-final.
FA Cup Quarter-final draw:
Swansea City vs Manchester City
Watford vs Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
Millwall vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The ties are scheduled to be played in March 15-18.
