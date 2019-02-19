FA Cup: Manchester City to face Swansea, Manchester United take on Wolves in quarters

The Premier League champions Manchester City will travel to Championship (second-tier) side Swansea City in the FA Cup quarter-finals next month, while rivals Manchester United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United beat holders Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday to book their spot in the last eight.

Crystal Palace were drawn away to Watford in another all-top-flight clash while second-tier Millwall host Brighton & Hove Albion in the other quarter-final.

FA Cup Quarter-final draw:

Swansea City vs Manchester City

Watford vs Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United

Millwall vs Brighton & Hove Albion

The ties are scheduled to be played in March 15-18.

