HT GIFA 2019: ‘What they are doing is great,’ Akshay Kumar lauds effort to promote football in India

The fifth season of Hindustan Times Great Indian Football Action (HT GIFA) kicked off from the Thyagaraj Sport Complex in Delhi. Delhi NCR’s biggest neighbourhood football tournament had special guest on its launch and it was none other than Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. He has been associated with the tournament since its inception and he announced that each kid from the winning team will get prize money of Rs 25000.

Akshay went on to talk about his association with HT GIFA and why he thinks HT GIFA is a great platform for young football players in country to prosper.

‘I think what they are doing is great. They are so many kids that participate in the tournament. The way everything is organized, it becomes an event for all of them which are not available for them in schools and colleges.’

‘It’s great and you guys are doing a good job with it. You should carry on with it.’

Akshay also explained the life of a sportsman and how they look at everything in a different manner.

‘Sportsman looks at life in a very different way. They experience everything- wins and losses. It is great to be associated with a sports initiative, which is an honest tournament and doesn’t have any cheating involved in it.’

Akshay also talked about a variety of issues like the prevalent supplement culture in Bollywood while also revealing his fitness habits.

